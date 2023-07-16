Home » 1000 flights canceled in Italy | Info
World

1000 flights canceled in Italy | Info

by admin
1000 flights canceled in Italy | Info

Several hundred flights were canceled at the main Italian airports in Rome, Milan, Naples and Venice alone.

Izvor: Leon T/Shutterstock

A strike in Italian air transport resulted by canceling almost 1,000 flights, the news agency ANSA reported. According to the data of the union that called the strike, almost one hundred percent of the employees who were expected to strike participated in it, the agency states.

Only at the main Italian airports in Several hundred flights were canceled to Rome, Milan, Naples and Venice, which affected about 250,000 passengers. The association for consumer protection Kodakons believes that damages due to cancellations and delays are in the millions, reports ANSA.

In addition to ground staff, Malta Air pilots, who operate Ryanair flights in Italy, and pilots and flight attendants of low-cost airline Vueling also went on strike. It was the second major strike in Italy, following a rail strike on Thursday that caused significant disruption to public transport. The strikes are hitting the country, a popular holiday destination, at the height of the tourist season and heat wave.

BONUS VIDEO:

01:38 Arrest of wild taxi driver near “Nikola Tesla” Airport Source: MUP

Izvor: MUP

(WORLD)

See also  WINDTRE acquires the majority of RAD, an Italian cybersecurity company

You may also like

Wimbledon banned fans from coming due to crowd...

The Price of Dollar in the Cuban Informal...

Pirlo is also on the cover!

Grand gala of the 58th Aci and Galatea...

Israel has turned all of Palestine into ‘an...

Udinese Market | Sottil on Samardzic: “It will...

Meloni in Tunis with von der Leyen: the...

Nikola Mirotic landed in Belgrade and moved to...

Cuban Ministry of Culture Dismisses President of ICAIC...

Iran, the Moral Police returns to the streets...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy