1000 flights canceled in Italy | Info

Several hundred flights were canceled at the main Italian airports in Rome, Milan, Naples and Venice alone.

A strike in Italian air transport resulted by canceling almost 1,000 flights, the news agency ANSA reported. According to the data of the union that called the strike, almost one hundred percent of the employees who were expected to strike participated in it, the agency states.

Only at the main Italian airports in Several hundred flights were canceled to Rome, Milan, Naples and Venice, which affected about 250,000 passengers. The association for consumer protection Kodakons believes that damages due to cancellations and delays are in the millions, reports ANSA.

In addition to ground staff, Malta Air pilots, who operate Ryanair flights in Italy, and pilots and flight attendants of low-cost airline Vueling also went on strike. It was the second major strike in Italy, following a rail strike on Thursday that caused significant disruption to public transport. The strikes are hitting the country, a popular holiday destination, at the height of the tourist season and heat wave.

