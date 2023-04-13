During the hearing, SI admitted that he killed NP and revealed that he had “black thoughts” because the girl was mocking him.

Source: Private archive

SI (38), who is suspected of having killed NP (16) on Tuesday, admitted yesterday at the hearing at the High Public Prosecutor’s Office in Belgrade that he committed a gruesome crime in which he injured three other close relatives of the teenage girl. As we learn, inbica stated that “black thoughts came over him” because NP was mocking him.

He repeats that he will take his own life

“NP mocked and laughed at me in the car. Her family also laughed at me because I have mental problems for which I was treated. I’m sorry for everything I’ve done, I want to kill myself“, he repeated, how Courier Ilić learns unofficially at the hearing.

Wounded three

Let us recall that he is suspected of having committed a gruesome crime in Ripnje on April 10. “The investigation order charges the suspect with the crimes of aggravated murder and attempted aggravated murder. The suspect admitted to the crimes he was charged with and presented his defense in detail,” it was announced yesterday after the hearing from the prosecutor’s office. After the hearing, the prosecutor’s office proposed to the pre-trial judge to order the suspect into custody so that he would not repeat the crime in a short period of time and because of public disturbance, so the pre-trial judge ordered him to be detained for up to 30 days.

See photos from the investigation:



See description THE MONSTER FROM RIPNJ REVEALED WHY HE RAPE AND KILLED A GIRL! Having found an “excuse”, he kept repeating one sentence Hide description Source: Kurir/Nemanja NikolićNo. picture: 12

“It is suspected that around 2:30 p.m. the suspect drove her and her minor brother from the family home of the minor victim in Ripnje to the center of the village in order to go to the store. When the brother of the victim went to the store, SI, as is suspected, drove he took the girl to an uninhabited part of Ripnje on a slope under the railway line, and in the space between the plants he knocked her to the ground. took off his pants, tore his underwear and stripped him naked, then he started stabbing her in the stomach area, the left shoulder area and in the neck area from the back, as a result of which the girl suffered severe, life-threatening injuries, which caused her to suffer pain, and later and passed away,” the details of the gruesome murder are stated in the prosecutor’s statement.

The house where he sat every day turned black

After brutally killing the sixteen-year-old NP, the SI, who often stayed at her parents’ house, who are also his neighbors, returned to their house and slaughtered her mother, grandmother and uncle with a knife.” After that, he left the house, threatening to to return,” the prosecution confirmed.

Went to a witch doctor

Let’s recall that the neighbors and the family previously said that Ilić was obsessed with witch doctors and black magic and that he allegedly suspected that this family had something to do with it. In Petrović’s house, the most seriously injured was the mother of the murdered teenager, who is in serious condition in the hospital and doctors are still fighting for her life.

(MONDO/Kurir)