The procedure initially sounds like a Solomonic and fair solution, for which there was also a certain necessity. Because, as Getir Regional Manager Turancan Salur himself once admitted, gorillas have a strong and well-known brand name in Germany. Abandoning this and replacing it with the lesser-known Getir will probably hurt business at first. Nevertheless, observers assume that in the long term it will probably only be active with one brand. It’s hard to imagine that the Getir founders will then do without their names; especially since Gorillas founder Kagan Sümer left his company in the course of the sale.