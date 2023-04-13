The new single ISEE portal is available online, which simplifies the presentation of the Indicator of the Equivalent Economic Situation (ISEE) through the “ISEE Precompilato” project, created as part of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). The INPS communicates it with the message of 11 April.

Within the portal are available:

three descriptive tutorials of the process and the various phases in the form of slides;

the link to the new video tutorials in pills, which faithfully reproduce the service in the form of images, retracing all the steps to follow during the compilation for the various types of ISEE: Ordinary, University, Minors, Social-health.

the ISEE simulators;

le FAQ;

“Chatbot” virtual assistant, to guide you in navigation.

The pre-compiled information concerns:

a) total IRPEF income and other income, which is fed directly by the Tax Registry, drawing on the tax return presented by the taxpayer or by the Single Certifications (CU), transmitted by the withholding agents;

b) health care costs for the disabled provided for by law and obtained from the Tax Registry and inferable from the tax returns presented by the taxpayer;

c) lease contract (annual rent and contract registration details), where required by applicable law;

d) real estate assets held in Italy, available in the Tax Registry;

e) movable assets held in Italy, including closing balances and average balances relating to bank and/or postal current accounts;

f) welfare, social security and indemnity treatments provided by INPS, in the cases provided for by law.

The data can be accepted or modified, with the exception of the treatments provided by INPS and for the components already declared for tax purposes, for which the value already declared for this purpose is assumed.

