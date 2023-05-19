Denver Nuggets break against Los Angeles Lakers

Jamal Murray (left) faces Dennis Schröder of the Los Angeles Lakers during Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals in Denver, Colorado on May 18, 2023. MATTHEW STOCKMAN / AFP

The Nuggets took a first significant advantage in the NBA Western Conference Finals by winning (108-103), Thursday night in Denver, the second game of the series between them and the Los Angeles Lakers. Nikola Jokic and his partners now lead 2-0.

Jamal Murray was decisive late in the game (37 points, including 23 in the last quarter) while Nikola Jokic, the Serbian star of the Nuggets, made another triple double (23 points, 17 rebounds, 12 assists). The overall performance of the Colorado franchise was very strong with five players at 10+.

On the side of the Lakers, LeBron James continued on the same basis as in previous games, this time going to a rebound of the triple double (22 points, 10 assists). Before giving in late in the game (32-24 for Denver), the Lakers counted up to 11 points ahead. Los Angeles raced in the lead from the start of the second quarter until 9 minutes 21 seconds from time.

“They tested uscommented Jamal Murray. We stayed disciplined, even when they chained the baskets (…). We were able to make the necessary adjustments. »

The next two games in Los Angeles

Anthony Davis, the interior of the Lakers, flamboyant (40 points) in the first game of this conference final, although active (14 rebounds, 4 blocks), this time was not as precise (18 points , but at 4/15 to shoot).

The Nuggets will travel to Los Angeles for the next two games in the series. The third meeting between the two teams is scheduled for Saturday, on the floor of the Californians. Who do not panic at this second defeat in a row. “It is the first team with four victoriesrecalled LeBron James. So as long as a team hasn’t beat you four times, you still have a chance to get away with it. It is the trust that we must have. »

At home, the 17-title Los Angeles franchise aspires to reverse the trend. “The public will be there. They will run, they will play fast, with a lot of energy. We have to be able to handle that.”warned Jamal Murray, who, in 2020, was already there when LA had pushed Denver out of its way to the Western Conference finals … before heading for the title.