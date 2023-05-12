Denver Nuggets out of Phoenix, reach Western Conference Finals in NBA playoffs

Three years later, Nikola Jokic and Denver are back in the Western Conference Finals. Thursday night, the Nuggets definitely knocked out the decimated Phoenix Suns (without Chris Paul or Deandre Ayton) by winning overwhelmingly in Game 6 in Arizona (100-125).
Jokic, who has just lost his MVP trophy for the season to Joel Embiid (Philadelphia), signed another huge performance with a triple double (32 pts, 10 rebounds, 12 pd). The game was already folded after the first two quarters (51-81).
Denver wins the series 4 wins to 2 and will face in the next round the winner of the series between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors, whose game 6 will be played on the night of Friday to Saturday (the Lakers lead 3 wins to 2 ).
More information to follow.