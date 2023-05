Retired teacher Mario García Moreno was found dead in his home, located in Quibdó, in the Alameda Reyes neighborhood, El Pampón sector, entering through Los Guaduales.

His body shows signs of violence and was in the San Alejo room, under a mattress and old junk.

García Moreno was from Quibdó, he was 82 years old and had been missing since the afternoon of May 6.