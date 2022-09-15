IVREA.

After the first 90 ‘of the championship, the team returns to the field between tonight, Wednesday 14 and tomorrow Thursday 15 September, to play the return leg of the first round of the Italian Promotion Cup and the second day, also of the first phase, but of the First Piedmont Cup. category.

Starting from the Italian Cup, this evening at 8 pm Quincitava and Charvensod will face each other in group 9 at Giovanni Cipriano di Quincinetto and will restart from the 2-2 accrued on Sunday 4 September at Guido Saba in Charvensod. A match in which the hosts will have two out of three useful results available, while in the event of a new 2-2 tie, extra time would be used and if the situation is not yet decided, then it will go to penalties. In the event of a tie, but from 3-3 onwards, however, the Aosta Valley players will pass, by virtue of the extra goals scored away from home.

Tomorrow instead, always remaining in the Italian Cup, the two Canavese derbies will be played, but with reversed fields compared to the first leg: in group 10 at 8.30 pm at the Giacomo Gaglione of Bollengo, Ivrea and Colleretto will again face each other, with the orange from Ivrea which will start from Issogne’s 0-2 victory against the pedanei. Also in this case, Ivrea will only need two out of three useful results, while Colleretto will have to win with three goals to reverse the situation and remove the pass for the second round.

Moving higher Canavese, in group 11 at the synthetic Grande Torino of Rivarolo the grenades of the Rivarolese will host Vallorco tomorrow at 20.30, which restarts from the 1-0 gained two weeks ago. Moving instead to the First Category Piedmont Cup, in group 5, the second day sees the match against Fabio Pairotto from Santhià, in an all-Vercelli derby, tomorrow at 20.30, Santhià and Cigliano, with spectator interested the Montanaro, victorious in the first day 2- 1 on Santhià. Finally, in group 6, another Canavese derby between Vischese and Strambinese at Stefano Acotto in Vische at 8.30 pm, also scheduled for tomorrow. –