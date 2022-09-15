Home Sports Derby del Canavese at the Grande Torino: Rivarolese-Vallorco
Sports

Derby del Canavese at the Grande Torino: Rivarolese-Vallorco

by admin

Football, Italian Cup and Piedmont Cup Wednesday 14 and Thursday 15 all on the pitch

IVREA.

After the first 90 ‘of the championship, the team returns to the field between tonight, Wednesday 14 and tomorrow Thursday 15 September, to play the return leg of the first round of the Italian Promotion Cup and the second day, also of the first phase, but of the First Piedmont Cup. category.

Starting from the Italian Cup, this evening at 8 pm Quincitava and Charvensod will face each other in group 9 at Giovanni Cipriano di Quincinetto and will restart from the 2-2 accrued on Sunday 4 September at Guido Saba in Charvensod. A match in which the hosts will have two out of three useful results available, while in the event of a new 2-2 tie, extra time would be used and if the situation is not yet decided, then it will go to penalties. In the event of a tie, but from 3-3 onwards, however, the Aosta Valley players will pass, by virtue of the extra goals scored away from home.

Tomorrow instead, always remaining in the Italian Cup, the two Canavese derbies will be played, but with reversed fields compared to the first leg: in group 10 at 8.30 pm at the Giacomo Gaglione of Bollengo, Ivrea and Colleretto will again face each other, with the orange from Ivrea which will start from Issogne’s 0-2 victory against the pedanei. Also in this case, Ivrea will only need two out of three useful results, while Colleretto will have to win with three goals to reverse the situation and remove the pass for the second round.

See also  Menetti is the portrait of joy "A great change of pace symptom of a mature team"

Moving higher Canavese, in group 11 at the synthetic Grande Torino of Rivarolo the grenades of the Rivarolese will host Vallorco tomorrow at 20.30, which restarts from the 1-0 gained two weeks ago. Moving instead to the First Category Piedmont Cup, in group 5, the second day sees the match against Fabio Pairotto from Santhià, in an all-Vercelli derby, tomorrow at 20.30, Santhià and Cigliano, with spectator interested the Montanaro, victorious in the first day 2- 1 on Santhià. Finally, in group 6, another Canavese derby between Vischese and Strambinese at Stefano Acotto in Vische at 8.30 pm, also scheduled for tomorrow. –

Unlimited access to all site content

3 months for € 1, then € 2.99 per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

You may also like

MotoGP Bagnaia: “I asked Rossi to coach me....

Champions League: Real Madrid beat Leipzig 2-0 at...

Umbria like Hungary? There is a risk of...

Federer retires, the reactions of Berrettini, Sinner and...

Domestic media: The general manager of the Liaoning...

Canoe, a shower of medals for the standard...

Voluntary resignation, it is boom in the first...

Juve, Vlahovic served badly and paired with Milik....

Dzeko does not lose the habit Inter gets...

U20 Men’s Asian Cup Qualifiers: China beats Maldives

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy