A note stuck to the cell sets off a riot in the prison

A note stuck to the cell sets off a riot in the prison

A pinch stuck to the cell triggers a commotion. Three inmates in the Baldenich prison give them a good reason and end up in court for brawls and injuries. The agents of the Penitentiary Police settle the scuffle and draw up a report against the Nigerians Kingsley Omoregie and Friday Befiele and the Tunisian Mehrez Zelfani, but once before the judge the picture becomes complicated and the roles of the three defendants are no longer clear. Judge Luca Berletti ordered the acquisition of the video surveillance footage, which however does not guarantee anything: only the other day, the four were acquitted, because the images that should have documented their attempt to escape, sawing the bars of a grata were not of good quality.

