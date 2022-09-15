CREAM – On the occasion of World Heart Day, which is celebrated on 29 September, Fondazione Onda, the National Observatory on Women’s and Gender Health, organizes the (H) Open Week dedicated to cardiovascular diseases from 26 September to 2 October. ‘goal of promoting information, prevention and early diagnosis of cardiovascular diseases, with a particular focus on abdominal aortic aneurysm, heart attack, valve diseases and heart failure.

The ASST of Crema adheres to the initiative through interviews / visits in presence with the Cardiologist, on Wednesday 28 September 2022 from 14 to 17 with access by reservation only and dedicated to women over 40for the 1) Individual calculation of cardiovascular risk 2) Screening con Ecocolordoppler for abdominal aortic aneurysm.

The interviews / visit will be carried out at the Cardiological Rehabilitation Clinic, 2nd floor, of the Santa Marta Hospital in Rivolta d’Adda.

Booking: call from Monday 19 September to Thursday 22 September from 9 to 10 on 0373 280535.

MAIN CAUSE OF DEATH

Cardiovascular diseases represent the main cause of death in our country, being responsible for 35.8 percent of all deathsi: 38.8 percent in women and 32.5 percent in men; they occur in women with a delay of at least ten years compared to men, since women are protected by the hormonal “shield” of estrogen until menopause. Later, they are affected even more than men by cardiovascular events, often more serious among other things, even if they manifest themselves with a less evident clinical picture.

LIFESTYLES AND RISK FACTORS

For both sexes, however, the role of primary prevention remains crucial, mainly linked to lifestylesand of early diagnosisespecially in those who present cardiovascular risk factorsWhich: familiarity, old age, smoking, arterial hypertension, hypercholesterolemia, diabetes, sedentary lifestyle, overweight, obesity, stress.

“The aim of this initiative is to underline the importance of primary prevention and early diagnosis and to help dispel the mistaken belief that cardiovascular diseases mainly affect men, with the vast majority of women having a very low perception of the dangers related to these pathologies. Given the great success and the high number of requests last year, we decided to replicate, supporting allabdominal aortic aneurysm other heart problems that are very widespread and still often underestimated or not known by the population and organizing a whole week of free services. This appointment is even more significant given the problems in accessing hospital services related to the spread of Covid-19 ” comments Francesca Merzagora, President of the Onda Foundation.

The structures of the Bollini Rosa network that have joined the initiative will offer free specialist visits and diagnostic tests, telephone consultations, remote events and interviews, info points and distribution of information material, in the specialist areas of cardiology and vascular surgery.

From 12 September all the services offered with indications on dates, times and booking methods will be available on the website www.bollinirosa.it. You can select the region and province of interest to view the list of participating hospitals and consult the services offered.

Onda Foundation, since 2007 has awarded hospitals that provide services dedicated to the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of the main female pathologies the recognition of the Pink Stamps; the network, made up of 354 hospitals located throughout the country, supports Fondazione Onda in promoting, also within hospitals, a “gender” approach in the definition and strategic planning of clinical-assistance services, essential to guarantee the right to health not only of women but also of men.

The initiative is carried out with the patronage of the Italian Association of Arrhythmology and Cardiostimulation (AIAC), the Italian Society of Interventional Cardiology (GISE), the Italian Society of Cardiology (SIC), the Italian Society of Cardiac Surgery (SICCH), the Italian Society of Vascular Surgery and endovascular (SICVE), Italian Society for Cardiovascular Prevention (SIPREC) and with the unconditional contribution of Medtronic, a leading company in HealthCare Technology.