Technology

by admin
Previously, someone found someone uploading 18 banned photos on Google Maps. Recently, foreign media reported that when viewing a deserted mansion in the UK on Google Maps, there were actually several “corpses” inside.

Daresbury Hall is a country house in the village of Daresbury, Cheshire, England, according to the Mirror. The estate was used as a military hospital during World War II and after 1955 by a charity as a residence for the disabled. Later, a rich man bought the manor, but unfortunately died before repairing the house, so the whole villa was almost abandoned and no one was asked. The villa was later destroyed by Zhu Rong in 2016, and has since become a horrific deserted house, which the UK has put on the list of endangered heritage, arguing that the area is in urgent need of restoration.

Although outsiders cannot enter the manor, someone uploaded a photo of the interior to Google Maps. In the photo, you can see that all the furniture is covered with a layer of gray, and there are unidentified stains on the walls that look like blood, and some walls even say “Leave now”, “There is no hope”, “All dead”.

What is even more frightening is that there are unidentified men lying down in certain rooms, some lying on the sofa, some wrapped in plastic sheets, lying on the table like corpses, several people with their bodies and faces. All covered with blood. The report pointed out that the place was once used for a “zombie experience”, which may be the reason for such a terrifying scene.

