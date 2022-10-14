BOSCONERO

“Opportunities do not score, and above all points”. With this clear and obvious statement, the coach from Allada Vitaliano Giaquinto makes a perfect synthesis of the beautiful derby that ended with white nets between Bosconerese and Agliè.

A high-ranking challenge like no one had seen for a long time for our teams, and which at the end of 90 ‘in which only the goal was missing, confirmed the good things they both showed in this very first part of the season. Without a doubt, it is good to clarify it, even if only for the wasted opportunities it is the hosts who bite their hands for not having won the entire stake, but on the other hand the ducals also had excellent chances to conquer the Municipal . Typical autumn day with flashes of rain that loosened the pitch a lot, thus penalizing the guests more, among whose absences the goalkeeper stands out: Lazzarini and Marino out of the question, putting on the gloves “promoted” by the third category team. born in 2001 Giacomo Tomasi Cont, in the end the author of an excellent performance. Also on the local front the forfeits of Luca Ferrero Merlino and Grandini weigh, so that Mr. Parisi presents Mazza in the center of the field and an attack composed of Abbascià and Muraca in support of Ferraro.

Aggressive Bosconerese already at the start of time, but as the minutes go by it is the biancazzurri’s ball turn to impose itself by gaining meters and a ball of the game. The match is balanced so the first emotion is recorded at 23 ‘with a nice cut by Abbascià who anticipates the goalkeeper on the fly, but weakly deflects in a precarious balance. 3 ‘pass and the guests respond with a nice tight Picco-Grosso exchange with the latter who starts a cross shot on the grass that crosses the entire mirror. In the second half, Sinato’s injury caused the guests to lose the glue between midfield and attack, leaving ample space for the yellow and blue games, whose effectiveness, however, was lost at the limit of sixteen meters. The move that gives more impact to the Bosconerese offensive is the entry on the left-handed wing of Zaki, an irrepressible class 99 along the entire lane. First opportunity to shine in the 18 ‘when after having dribbled two opponents serves Abbascià on the edge of the small area who incredibly does not frame the goal. Although the inertia of the match has changed, Agliè remains in the game and at 27 ‘hits the post with Montuori, who anticipates goalkeeper and defender on a verticalization of Picco. At half an hour another mistake with the door wide open: this time Abbascià and Zaki exchange roles with the first author of the passage that the new entrant sends to the side. On the overturning in front, excellent ducal restart with Montuori who frees Grosso in front of Dorazio, but the terrain deceives the attacker’s control making the action fade. In the end, the siege of the Bassocanavese leads to two more sensational occasions: in the 41st minute Tomasi Cont is perfect to fly on Rosso’s shot, so in full recovery it is still Zaki who takes the opponent’s half defense for a walk, but his assist is wasted. by Rosso who, a few centimeters from the goal line, is unable to deflect the ball at the bottom of the bag. –