Original title: Willy Hernangomez won the men’s basketball European Championship Most Valuable Player

Xinhua News Agency, Berlin, September 18 (Reporter Liu Yang) After the Spanish team defeated the French team to win the 2022 men’s basketball European Championship on the 18th, Spanish player Willy Hernangomez was named the most valuable of the tournament player and was selected to the All-Star team.

Willy Hernangomez (left) at the award ceremony.The picture comes from the official website of FIBA

The Hernangomez brothers made great contributions to the Spanish team’s victory. Willy Hernangomez, 28, averaged 17.2 points and 6.9 rebounds per game, and contributed 14 points and 8 rebounds in the championship final. Juan Hernangomez made 7 of 9 three-pointers in the final, scoring 27 points, 5 rebounds and 2 steals.

Willy Hernangomez, Lorenzo Brown, Schroeder, Gobert and Antetokounmpo were selected for the All-Star Team of the European Championships. Spanish player Brown contributed 14 points and 11 assists in the final, averaging 15.2 points and 7.6 assists per game. French center Gobert averaged a “quasi-double-double” score of 12.8 points and 9.8 rebounds per game, and ranked in the top ten in blocked shots. He had a personal best performance of 20 points and 17 rebounds in the round of 16.

All-Star Best Team Award Ceremony.The picture comes from the official website of FIBA

Schroeder averaged 22.1 points and 7.1 assists, leading the German team to the third place. The 29-year-old Schroeder has four games with 25 or more points and a personal high of 30 in the semifinals. The Greek superstar Antetokounmpo averaged 29.3 points per game and had three “double-doubles” performances. In the group stage, he scored the third highest score of the tournament with 41 points.