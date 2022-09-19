The main criticisms of small-volume chassis products are poor scalability and poor heat dissipation. In addition to poor scalability, hardware compatibility will also be greatly reduced.

But this time, I want to introduce a super iTX small-sized case with built-in 280mm water cooling row, 850W SFX power supply and PCIe 4.0 extension cable. The NR200P MAX launched by Cooler Master has built-in power supply and water cooling, and it has been sorted out in advance. After starting, just install the motherboard, processor, memory, hard disk and graphics card to complete the assembly!

Small size, strong expansion, you can also install the graphics card vertically

NR200P MAX measures 377mm long, 185mm wide, and 292mm high (including protruding parts). The side panel is pre-installed with two pieces of metal mesh, and there is a piece of tempered glass in the accessories that can be replaced, showing the cool visual lighting effect inside the case, I/ O includes 2 sets of USB 3.2 Gen 1 and 3.5mm Audio+Microphone, which is a quite satisfactory configuration.

There are three sets of PCIe expansion slots, the graphics card is installed vertically, and the length can support up to 336mm. There are thick and high feet around the bottom, and a large-area magnetic filter, which is easier to clean.

In terms of heat dissipation, two 120/140mm fans can be installed on the top of the case, a set of 280mm water cooling radiators are built in, and a maximum of two 120mm fans can be installed at the bottom. If you want to install a 3.5-inch hard drive, you can only install a 120mm fan , the overall cooling expansion is not bad for such a small case.

The internal structure adopts an extremely compact design, the motherboard is compatible with Mini-ITX specifications, and one 2.5/3.5-inch hard disk can be installed in common, one 3.5-inch and two 2.5-inch hard disks, and the hard disk expansion is very sufficient.

The built-in water cooling adopts the integrated water cooling of the third-generation dual-chamber water-cooling head, which increases the surface area of ​​water cooling by 25%. The fan is equipped with 2 SICKLEFLOW 140MM PWM FANS. The power supply is equipped with an 850W gold-certified SFX power supply V850 SFX GOLD. It has been sorted out in advance, and the overall modular quick-release design makes it easier and more convenient for players to assemble.

The hardware adopts ASRock X570 Phantom Gaming-ITX/TB3 and NVIDIA RTX 2080 Super public version belief card. The compatibility is very good. Next, let’s look at the cooling performance of Cooler Master NR200P MAX.

First test the two side panels are mesh configuration, cold air enters from both sides, hot air is discharged from the top, the test environment is 28 degrees, using AIDA64 Stress CPU and Stress FPU to burn in for 10 minutes, you can see that the CPU temperature falls on average 83.3 ~ 83.7 degrees, The graphics card is not loaded so the average temperature is 32.1 degrees. Then use FurMark to burn the machine for 10 minutes, and the graphics card temperature is 71.2 degrees on average, which is an excellent performance for a small-sized case.

The next step is to replace one side panel (left side) with the glass transparent side, so that only the other side is left for the air intake, and the hot air is discharged from the top. The test environment is 28 degrees. AIDA64 Stress CPU and Stress FPU are used to burn in the machine for 10 minutes. You can see the CPU The average temperature falls between 84.2 and 84.6 degrees, and the temperature is 0.9 degrees higher than the mesh side plate. The graphics card is not loaded, so the average temperature is 32.0 degrees.

Then use FurMark to burn the machine for 10 minutes. The average temperature of the graphics card is 73.9 degrees, which is 2.7 degrees higher than that of the mesh side panel. To be honest, the temperature difference is not too big. As for whether to use the mesh side panel that prioritizes heat dissipation or the glass transparent side panel that prioritizes visual lighting effects Let the players choose!

Cooler Master NR200P MAX is really a boon for players who like small-sized cases. It optimizes scalability, compatibility and heat dissipation in a small size. It has a certain level of performance in all aspects. The built-in The processor water cooling and power supply, and the annoying whole line is also dealt with at the same time, which reduces the difficulty and time in assembly, and can be used after installing the basic hardware of the machine!

The overall appearance is low-key with a sense of technology and color matching. The side panel also has mesh and glass transparent sides to choose from. If you want to be low-key or show visual lighting effects, let the player decide. Are you still looking for small-volume chassis products? The Cooler Master NR200P MAX might be worth a try.