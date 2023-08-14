Derek Jeter Returns to Yankee Stadium for Old Timer’s Day Celebration

Derek Jeter Set to Return to Yankee Stadium in New Role for Old Timer’s Day

New York Yankees fans are in for a treat as legendary shortstop Derek Jeter prepares to make his first appearance at the annual Old Timer’s Day on September 9. The event, celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, will see Jeter join a star-studded lineup of former players and Yankees greats.

Though no game will be played this year, Jeter, a former Yankee and Hall of Famer, will be joined by other notable figures in Monument Park. Among them are the iconic Mariano Rivera, Jorge Posada, and Andy Pettitte, who have all had their numbers retired by the organization. The list of participants also includes Joe Torre, Ron Guidry, Constantino “Tino” Martínez, Paul O’Neill, and Willie Randolph.

In addition to the players, Yankees manager Aaron Boone, Bucky Dent, Hideki Matsui, and current YES Network commentators David Cone and Jeff Nelson will also be partaking in the festivities. The event will also have the presence of the widows of Thurman Munson, Whitey Ford, Bobby Murcer, and Billy Martin.

Old Timer’s Day will feature traditional performances as well as a new Q&A format, allowing special guests to share their cherished Yankees memories with the fans.

For Jeter, this appearance marks his first Old Timer’s Day at the age of 49, having retired as a player after the 2014 season. With an impressive baseball career that includes five Gold Gloves, five Silver Sluggers, and five World Series championships, Jeter’s accomplishments on the field have rightly earned him a place in the Cooperstown Hall of Fame, where he was elected in 2020.

Yankees fans both young and old can look forward to seeing their beloved former captain grace Yankee Stadium once again and relive the glory days.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

