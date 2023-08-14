Home » Derek Jeter Returns to Yankee Stadium for Old Timer’s Day Celebration
Sports

Derek Jeter Returns to Yankee Stadium for Old Timer’s Day Celebration

by admin
Derek Jeter Returns to Yankee Stadium for Old Timer’s Day Celebration

Derek Jeter Set to Return to Yankee Stadium in New Role for Old Timer’s Day

New York Yankees fans are in for a treat as legendary shortstop Derek Jeter prepares to make his first appearance at the annual Old Timer’s Day on September 9. The event, celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, will see Jeter join a star-studded lineup of former players and Yankees greats.

Though no game will be played this year, Jeter, a former Yankee and Hall of Famer, will be joined by other notable figures in Monument Park. Among them are the iconic Mariano Rivera, Jorge Posada, and Andy Pettitte, who have all had their numbers retired by the organization. The list of participants also includes Joe Torre, Ron Guidry, Constantino “Tino” Martínez, Paul O’Neill, and Willie Randolph.

In addition to the players, Yankees manager Aaron Boone, Bucky Dent, Hideki Matsui, and current YES Network commentators David Cone and Jeff Nelson will also be partaking in the festivities. The event will also have the presence of the widows of Thurman Munson, Whitey Ford, Bobby Murcer, and Billy Martin.

Old Timer’s Day will feature traditional performances as well as a new Q&A format, allowing special guests to share their cherished Yankees memories with the fans.

For Jeter, this appearance marks his first Old Timer’s Day at the age of 49, having retired as a player after the 2014 season. With an impressive baseball career that includes five Gold Gloves, five Silver Sluggers, and five World Series championships, Jeter’s accomplishments on the field have rightly earned him a place in the Cooperstown Hall of Fame, where he was elected in 2020.

See also  Mookie Betts to Make Debut in T-Mobile Home Run Derby, Aims to Have Fun and Avoid Last Place

Yankees fans both young and old can look forward to seeing their beloved former captain grace Yankee Stadium once again and relive the glory days.

You may also like

Cremonese and Sampdoria in the round of 32...

Hütter-Club Monaco brings Swiss Zakaria

2023 Big Ten Football Schedule: How to watch...

The signings of Girona already pay

ten years after Gareth Bale’s €100m move, that...

Nîmes and Martigues neutralize each other at the...

Chelsea have made the Ecuadorian the most expensive...

Moises Caicedo transfer news: Chelsea sign Brighton midfielder...

Walcher suffered a broken collarbone in a wind...

Premier League: Police investigate allegations of homophobic abuse...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy