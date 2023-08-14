Home » Went viral? Former President Álvaro Uribe opened an account on TikTok
More than 12 years after leaving the Presidency of the Republic, Álvaro Uribe Vélez, also a former senator, is one of the most important voices in national politics, not only because of what his mandate meant but also because he has remained very attentive to what is happening. in Colombian territory. Now, in the middle of the campaign for the next regional elections, he surprised with a new account on TikTok, the popular video platform.

A profile that a few hours after it was created already has more than 18,000 followers and only two videos that add up to more than 64,000 likes in the popular application.

In fact, in the first of his videos, Álvaro Uribe is seen surrounded by his admirers during a recent visit to the Corabastos supply center, in the Colombian capital, where he was promoting his Democratic Center candidates for the upcoming elections. .

