11 October 2022

TORTONA

With the meager tally of a victory and 7 points in eight games (fourth from bottom in the standings), Derthona exonerates the coach Fabio Fossati (50 years old, arrived in Tortona from Sestri Levante, current leaders of group A), hoping to get the season back on track. Starting with the ambition of confirming at least fifth place in 2021-22, Derthona is showing a performance that is absolutely not in line with expectations. In the first 4 matches there were as many draws, but the team, although not making a full result, showed robustness in the set-up and ability to recover, however conceding too many goals; however, the gap from the top of a short ranking was not clear. Wednesday, September 28, the first defeat, 1-2 on the Fezzanese field, was a wake-up call, then reduced by the convincing (and so far unique), which happened the following Sunday at home with Gozzano for 3-0. Incidentally, the only time Derthona has also kept the clean sheet. It seemed encouraging, but in the space of three days there were two knockouts, away to Bra for 2-3 and the very clear one (0-3) at Coppi the other day with Sestri, fatal to the former Fossati who in some changes showed uncertainty : in the end, the top management opted for the exemption of the Ligurian coach, who struggled to assemble a very renewed team with the dictates of 3-4-3, but the question cannot be reduced to tactical alchemy alone, but rather to a general problem, since in recent races the reactivity shown at the start of the season has even disappeared.

Today there should be a replacement, probably the patron Cristiano Cavaliere and the director Roberto Canepa look at names with which they have already worked in the past, but almost all of them are married elsewhere. However, the knot must be resolved quickly, in view of the very difficult match on Sunday 16 in Sanremo. –

