TORTONA

Another 2-2 and Derthona are unable to fully make a derby that, beyond the predictions of the day before, on the pitch seemed within reach. A draw in the home debut against a highly rated opponent should not be despised, but there is a feeling that some defensive smears could be avoided. And above all there is the feeling that the Derthona had to shoot more on goal, while at times he got lost in the phrasing or in gusts without a jab.

Fabio Fossati’s game is very articulated and still requires time to be applied to the best, but in the meantime the Derthona has shown signs of strength, physical and tactical solidity and balance, however, lacking knockouts and committing lightness in construction.

The construction from below costs the bianconeri their first goal: the team defends at five and sets at two, making one of the central players (Tambussi) go up to centromediano, and then making him relegate when the team attacks, in order to free Zucchini. This scheme guarantees not to go outnumbered in midfield, but in practice leads the defense to be reduced to two elements when building: the central ones also widen and the goalkeeper must rise in the middle. What happened in the half hour, only that the young goalkeeper Edo tinkles with the ball between his feet and leans on the Casalese Giacchino who flies into the empty goal, incredulous for the advantage given.

The thought is that perhaps a midfielder to make this maneuver would give the necessary verticality, but it should not be overlooked that the defender capable of doing the two phases, Todisco, is injured at the beginning of the game and must exit. The reaction comes with the character of Manasiev, who crowns a corner kick ten minutes later.

In the second half more possession for Derthona but few conclusions, while tiredness also emerges from the heat. Warmth that the fans metaphorically do not miss. Fossati tries to give freshness and speed and changes the whole attack, removing the exhausted Manasiev, the returning Coccolo and a disappointing Gomez to put Saccà, Romairone and D’Arcangelo. Above all, the first puts the defense in ambush with some shots as a sprinter, but the conclusion is predictable or does not find companions on the ball. On a counterattack in the 38th minute, however, Ciko is ready, one of the best in the field, for the impact of 2-1 on a cross from Matera. Not even two minutes later, however, a defensive uncertainty allows Florio to equalize. In the group after two days, no team has full points anymore, so nothing is lost yet. – Stefano Brocchetti