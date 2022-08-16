TORTONA

A Derthona still in the running-in phase has so far played three friendlies in different conditions, both in terms of climate and level of preparation. The 0-0 against Ponte San Pietro is the result more of a series of non-finalized occasions than of a game lacking in initiatives. Saturday’s 3-2 against Acqui, a Piedmontese Excellence team, saw the bianconeri struggling in the first half and then recovering in the second half, thanks also to a good harmony between the forwards who took over, while Saturday’s match against Cairese, formation of Ligurian Excellence, it ended 5-2, but with Derthona once again under in the first half and then spreading in the second half.

How can these two faces explain themselves? “They are two similar situations in terms of results but always matured in a different way – reflects the sports director Roberto Canepa – Having three days more or less of preparation in this period changes a lot in the athletic condition and then the environmental aspect must be considered: in Ponte San Pietro there were storms around and it was cool, in Cairo Montenotte the field was very large, in Acqui it was warmer. The team must gradually amalgamate, the coach Fabio Fossati is giving a new approach compared to the previous year and many players have arrived in this market. We still need time to make judgments and in any case in these matches we have never lost or shown negative things, apart from the joint training with the Primavera of Sampdoria, in which we conceded three goals in the final when we had evidence on the field and they had passed. just three days from the beginning of the preparation ». So the assimilation of the new concepts proceeds slowly? “It is progressing gradually, there are also weeks of consistent workloads, we will have to be ready by the end of the month, when there will be the debut in the Italian Cup”. The first round of the competition, according to the draws, will see Derthona face the winner of the preliminary between Fossano and PontDonnaz: the bianconeri will play away at their request, due to the ongoing re-shaping of the Coppi terrain. Upcoming friendly matches on Wednesday 18th at 5.30 pm in Romentino (No) against Ticino, relegated from the Piedmontese Serie D group to Excellence, then two triangular matches on Saturday 21st and Wednesday 25th August. –

Stefano Brocchetti