When it’s vacation time and the outdoors is calling, 4×4 lovers respond as best they can. There are those who arm a tent on the roof and put everything they need to have fun on the trolley, while those who modify their car, one of the many in their garage, because there is nothing that can make them feel safe in the same way: it happened in the United States where the American tuner Wolf Rigs found himself transforming a traditional Hummer H1 into a vehicle capable of accommodating a bed and shower, also ready for safari. Objective: to build the best motorhome around. The result was the Hummer H1 Patton, a name chosen in honor of the American general of the Second World War.

Changes under the hood

As mentioned, based on the Hummer H1, the vehicle has a frame and body made entirely of aluminum. 40 centimeters from the ground, the original 6.5-liter V8 diesel engine has been replaced by a 3.9-liter Cummins in-line 6-cylinder with an Alison 1000 six-speed automatic transmission.

Sleeping area

At the front, the bodybuilder has created the sleeping area with a queen size bed that can accommodate two people, adding ceiling lighting, some windows and, finally, a skylight on the roof to “sleep under the stars” – and make everything a real comfort area as much as possible.

Relaxation area

An L-shaped lounge follows, with ample space on either side of the vehicle. While on one side there is the two-burner hob, the other houses the sink and a refrigerator with freezer, like a house on wheels. All powered by 800 watt rechargeable batteries also with solar energy.

Patented solutions

The rear part houses the toilet with shower: a raised solution, patented by the company, in order to create more space on board. In the rear part of the vehicle, in fact, there is also the stowage area that houses the propane tank for heating, as well as everything you need for a “holiday on the road”, from the spare wheel, to the ladder etc. Bulky items including, therefore, to be relaxed and carefree, also considering the final expense of those who buy. The total price of the vehicle after the set-up touches 350 thousand dollars.