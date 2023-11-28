Home » Detroit Tigers REFORZÓ facing MLB 2024
The Detroit Tigers make a move in the low season, hiring Ryan Vilade

In the low season of MLB, teams are actively looking for available pieces in the transfer market. On November 27, the Detroit Tigers announced a specific movement, hiring player Ryan Rested to be part of their franchise.

According to MLB.com, the agreement will be for the level of Minor Leagues. Despite this, Vilade will be invited to spring training with a view to the next Major League season.

Vilade, who was with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2023, had limited playing time with the squad. The athlete was claimed off waivers by the Rockies in the offseason, but was designated for assignment on Opening Day.

Ryan Rested participated in AAA this year, playing 122 games with the Indianapolis team. He had 119 hits, including six home runs and 53 RBIs. He also recorded 23 doubles and 4 three-base hits, with a slugging and OPS of .382 and .752, respectively.

With extensive experience in the Minor Leagues, Vilade has a batting average of .279, with 41 home runs and 277 RBIs in 2,370 at-bats.

The Detroit Tigers concluded the MLB 2023 season in second position in the Central Division of the American League, with 78 victories and 84 failures. With ambitious horizons in sight, the addition of Ryan Rested is a significant move for the franchise.

