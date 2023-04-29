Home » DFB and Stegemann concede mistakes after referee scolding
DFB and Stegemann concede mistakes after referee scolding

SOne day after Borussia Dortmund’s 1-1 draw at VfL Bochum, referee Sascha Stegemann admitted a possibly game-winning mistake and described his discomfort with his own performance. “When things go the way they went yesterday, you take that home with you. Then you take it to bed with you. You ask yourself a lot of questions. You turn from left to right. You stare at the ceiling,” said the 38-year-old on Saturday on the pay TV channel Sky: “That’s why the whole thing is still in my bones. I’m not just a soccer referee, I’m also a soccer player and, above all, a human being.”

Previously, the DFB had also admitted a mistake by the referee after the heavy criticism from those responsible in Dortmund at the referee team. Regarding the unpunished foul by Bochum’s Danilo Soares in the penalty area on national player Karim Adeyemi, a statement published on Saturday said: “He doesn’t play the ball, instead he only hits the opponent and brings him down. That is a foul and therefore a penalty kick, as the TV pictures also show.”

Stegemann also said that with a time lag and after watching the TV pictures he was now certain that Bochum’s goal against Adeyemi was “a clear penalty kick”. “Accordingly, there should have been a penalty for Borussia Dortmund.”

But his perception on the pitch was “that Adeyemi put his foot out and tried to initiate contact and look for the penalty a bit, and then fell over the Bochum defender”. Video assistant Robert Hartmann checked the action and came to the conclusion “that it was not a clear and obvious wrong decision”.

