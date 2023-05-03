DFB-Pokal: Leipzig moves into the final with a thumping victory

In the repeat of the final from the previous season, which RB won on penalties, Olmo (13th minute) gave the guests the lead. The Spanish international then prepared the goals for Benjamin Henrichs (14′), Dominik Szoboszlai (37′) and Christopher Nkunku (45′ + 1′). RB defender Josko Gvardiol saw the red card in the 58th minute after video evidence of an emergency brake, but Leipzig’s fourth place in the final was practically certain at that point.

Freiburg had eliminated Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals, but against Leipzig the Breisgauers did very little in the first half with ÖFB team players Philipp Lienhart in central defense and striker Gregoritsch. In the 39th minute, Gregoritsch missed the home team’s only good chance in the first half. But Freiburg didn’t give up, in the 75th minute Gregoritsch scored the consolation goal with a header. Szoboszlai (90+7) finally made the final score with a penalty kick.

In general, the second half was overshadowed by incidents in the stands. First, the Leipzig substitute players were thrown at with cups and coins while warming up, then some SC supporters managed to jump into the interior. But they could be pushed back by folders.

Leipzig shocked Freiburg early

Freiburg went into the game with a lot of desire for revenge. Because of the lost cup final last year, striker Lucas Höler had said that “an unfinished business” and that he would be “emotionally charged”. But RB coach Marco Rose also announced that his players would “scratch, bite, spit”. But what they showed above all: outstanding attacking football.

After a hard-fought opening minute, Leipzig took over and showed their class with the first two goals: Olmo’s header made it 1-0 after an inimitable sprint from Nkunku and a tailor-made cross from Marcel Halstenberg. When Henrichs made it 2-0 after a fine combination game, RB made the Freiburg defenders look like beginners.

The people of Breisgau were visibly shocked by the early two-goal deficit – and coach Christian Streich reacted. Already after 20 minutes he brought Vincenzo Grifo. With the creative player, a little more order returned to the Freiburg game and RB goalkeeper Janis Blaswich had to save against Höler in dire need (34th). But the guests remained dangerous with their enormous speed and playfulness. Everything went too fast for the Freiburg team to make it 3-0 after a one-two from Olmo and Szoboszlai. Above all, Olmo, who also prepared Nkunku to make it 4-0, couldn’t get the SC under control at all.

The half-time whistle was a salvation for Freiburg. But the Breisgauers didn’t succeed in changing sides either, before Gvardiol’s dismissal after a foul on Roland Sallai and Gregoritsch’s goal caused a little excitement.