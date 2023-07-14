DFB Pokal Live: Das Erste transmits 1. FC Köln – Osnabrück

Status: 06/28/2023 3:15 p.m

The DFB has announced the exact times for the first main round of the DFB Cup. Das Erste shows the game between VfL Osnabrück and 1. FC Köln live.

The game at the Bremer Bridge in Osnabrück will take place on Monday, August 14, 2023 at 8:45 p.m. One of the first matches of the round will also take place in the same stadium when TuS Bersenbrück meets Borussia Mönchengladbach. ZDF shows the game between Eintracht Braunschweig and Schalke 04 live.

On the Saturday evening of the cup weekend, the DFL Supercup takes place between Bayern Munich and RasenBallsport Leipzig. These two clubs will therefore only play their cup games at the end of September. The game between Preußen Münster and Bayern is shown live on ZDF, Das Erste then broadcasts the game between SV Wehen Wiesbaden and Leipzig.

All games and fixtures at a glance:

Friday, August 11, 2023 (6 p.m.):

1. FC Saarbrücken – Karlsruher SC TuS Bersenbrück – Borussia Mönchengladbach SV Sandhausen – Hannover 96

Friday, August 11, 2023 (8:45 p.m.):

Eintracht Braunschweig – FC Schalke 04

Saturday, August 12, 2023 (1 p.m.):

TSG Balingen – VfB Stuttgart FC Carl Zeiss Jena – Hertha BSC

Saturday, August 12, 2023 (3:30 p.m.):

TSV Schott Mainz – Borussia Dortmund SV Atlas Delmenhorst – FC St. Pauli FC Viktoria Cologne – SV Werder Bremen FC Gütersloh – Holstein Kiel FC Teutonia Ottensen – Bayer 04 Leverkusen FC Oberneuland – 1. FC Nuremberg

Saturday, August 12, 2023 (6 p.m.):

SV Elversberg – 1. FSV Mainz 05 Arminia Bielefeld – VfL Bochum Hallescher FC – SpVgg Greuther Furth

Sunday, August 13, 2023 (1 p.m.):

Rostocker FC – 1. FC Heidenheim Rot-Weiss Essen – Hamburger SV

Sunday, August 13, 2023 (3:30 p.m.):

SV Oberachern – SC Freiburg FC Rot-Weiss Koblenz – 1. FC Kaiserslautern 1. FC Lok Leipzig – Eintracht Frankfurt FV Illertissen – Fortuna Düsseldorf TuS Makkabi Berlin – VfL Wolfsburg SpVgg Unterhaching – FC Augsburg

Sunday, August 13, 2023 (6 p.m.):

FSV Frankfurt – FC Hansa Rostock FC Astoria Walldorf – 1. FC Union Berlin FC Energie Cottbus – SC Paderborn 07

Monday, August 14, 2023 (6 p.m.):

FC 08 Homburg – SV Darmstadt 98 VfB Lübeck – TSG 1899 Hoffenheim SSV Jahn Regensburg – 1. FC Magdeburg

Monday, August 14, 2023 (8:45 p.m.):

VfL Osnabruck – 1.FC Cologne

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 (8:45 p.m.):

SC Preussen Munster – FC Bayern Munich

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 (8:45 p.m.):

SV Wehen Wiesbaden – RB Leipzig

