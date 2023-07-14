discover the Tower, the center and the surrounding area — idealista/news

Pisa it is a city that jealously preserves the remains of a glorious past. Maritime republic and Italian power, Pisa was a point of reference during the Middle Ages and the Modern Age. To testify to this greatness there is certainly the Square of Miracles, where it is possible to admire the Leaning Tower. However, there are many things to see in Pisa beyond the Towernot to mention the itineraries to discover the surroundings.

What to see in Pisa in one day

If you only have one day to visit Pisa, don’t worry. Even in such a short amount of time, it is possible to get a significant taste of the wonders the city has to offer.

The tour cannot fail to start with the undisputed symbol of Pisa, the leaning Tower. This architectural structure, famous throughout the world for its unusual inclination, is a must for any visitor. Do not forget to buy the ticket in advance.Just a few steps away from the Tower, you will find the Cathedral of Pisa. This magnificent cathedral, dedicated to the Assumption, is a masterpiece of Romanesque architecture. The interior, filled with works of art, is just as impressive. Don’t forget to pay a visit to the Baptistery, located exactly next to the Duomo. The Piazza dei Miracoli, ultimately, is the right place for those looking for what to see in Pisa in half a day.After exploring the Duomo complex, it’s time to immerse yourself in the streets of Pisa. The historical center of the city it is a labyrinth of narrow, picturesque streets filled with shops, cafes and restaurants. Finally, don’t forget to take a walk along the Arno. The river, which crosses the city, offers breathtaking views, especially at sunset. Along its banks there are numerous historic buildings and churches, which add a touch of charm to the landscape.

Considers that Pisa it is a highly walkable city: this means that, once you arrive, there will be many things to see on foot: all you need is a well-structured itinerary.

What to see in Pisa in two days

If you have one more day to spend in the city, you may be interested in other attractions that can enrich your cultural baggage and your knowledge of the Tuscan city.

Do not lose Knights Square, once the nerve center of Pisan political life. Today it houses the prestigious Higher Normal School and the Palazzo della Carovana. Treat yourself to a break in the countryside Scott Gardena Renaissance fortress transformed into a public park. Don’t miss the opportunity to visit the Sinopie Museumwhere you can discover the preparatory drawings of the famous frescoes that adorn the Camposanto. Continue your tour in historic center of Pisa, full of historic buildings and fascinating churches. Among these, the Church of Santa Maria della Spinaa masterpiece of Pisan Gothic, and the Church of San Paolo in Ripa d’Arnoknown as the Duomo Vecchio.

What to see in Pisa and surroundings in 3 days

Il third day of your holiday could be dedicated to exploring the Pisan hinterland, rich in history and culture.

About an hour from Pisa it is possible to visit the particular village of Volterraa city where it will be possible to buy handcrafted alabaster items.San Miniato: also this village is absolutely worth a visit. It is also a gastronomic destination, as its truffle processing is famous throughout the world.

What to see in particular in Pisa

The city of Pisa offers a variety of unique places to visit that few know.

One of them is definitely the Borgo Straitone of the most fascinating places in the city, characterized by narrow cobbled streets, historic shops and outdoor cafés where you can savor the true Pisan atmosphere. We recommend that you stroll along the banks of the Arno and admire the historic buildings that overlook on the river, including the Blue Palacenow a major exhibition centre. Also consider a visit to the Botanical Gardenone of the oldest in Europe.

Living in Pisa

Pisa it is a place to be admired at all hours and in all seasons. Its temperate climate and proximity to the sea make it the perfect place to decide to move or spend your holidays.

