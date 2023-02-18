“Kylian has a great career ahead of him”, said world champion Angel Di Maria, in an interview with Argentinian television ESPN on Friday. However, the 35-year-old Argentinian winger, who left the Parisian club at the end of his contract last summer after playing 295 matches, including 151 with Kylian Mbappé, seemed to regret that his former club had given more responsibility to Kylian Mbappé rather than Leo Messi: “They gave him all the responsibility, said Di Maria. They made him stay when he could go and they gave him this important responsibility so that it was him and no one else. But hey, they gave all that power to Mbappé by having the best player in history next to him. It’s difficult to counter all that, they gave him this strength because he is French, he comes from there and he won a World Cup. »