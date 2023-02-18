“Kylian has a great career ahead of him”, said world champion Angel Di Maria, in an interview with Argentinian television ESPN on Friday. However, the 35-year-old Argentinian winger, who left the Parisian club at the end of his contract last summer after playing 295 matches, including 151 with Kylian Mbappé, seemed to regret that his former club had given more responsibility to Kylian Mbappé rather than Leo Messi: “They gave him all the responsibility, said Di Maria. They made him stay when he could go and they gave him this important responsibility so that it was him and no one else. But hey, they gave all that power to Mbappé by having the best player in history next to him. It’s difficult to counter all that, they gave him this strength because he is French, he comes from there and he won a World Cup. »
“They gave all this power to Mbappé by having the best player in history next to him”
“When I was at PSG, he was a good boy. I don’t think he has changed.” praised the Argentinian about the tricolor striker. Although admiring the Frenchman who, according to him, was the best non-Argentinian player at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Angel Di Maria swears by the God Messi: “There is no other player than Mbappé who has made such a difference in the World Cup, apart from Messi […] Leo must be at the next World Cup…yes, yes, yes! We’re talking about Leo Messi, the one who won seven Ballon d’Ors and won everything with Barcelona! »
“For my generation […]the best player in history is Leo”
Leo Messi stays for Di Maria “the best player in history”ahead of Diego Maradona: « Diego is Diego and he will remain Diego for life, specifies “el Fideo”. He supported me in the most difficult times, when everyone was killing me. Until the day I die, Diego will be everything to me. But for my generation, from what I’ve seen, the best player in history is Leo ».