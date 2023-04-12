Home Sports Didier Digard (Nice), before the match in Basel: “Favorites? We don’t mind”
“Is OGC Nice the favorite for this quarter-final and if so, should it assume this status?
We are always looking for a favorite and an outsider. At the time of the draw, I thought I read that Basel felt it was 50/50. Now he’s trying to give us that favorite costume. We don’t mind. We take it and we’ll go with it. No problem.

“It’s a Nice adventure. We cannot live it only between us but with the people of Nice “

Despite the injuries that could handicap you?
On today’s session (Wednesday) we lost Pépé, Beka Bera and Viti. We don’t have the downtime yet but we still have players present and I like that.

Has Gaëtan Laborde become one of your key players?
He started scoring goals since January. It was important and it is becoming decisive. He is rewarded for all his efforts, he works very well in training and he is a really important player in the group.

How do you judge the work of your wealthy full-backs?
I can expect better but not more, because it is remarkable in terms of the investment of the players, who adapt and make themselves available to the group. Thanks to this, we can see new things in terms of animation.

Do you expect a warm atmosphere with nearly two thousand Nice supporters in Basel on Thursday evening?
I’ve said it from the start: it’s a Nice adventure. We cannot live it only between us but with the people of Nice. »

