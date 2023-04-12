by mondopalermo.it – ​​6 seconds ago

It seems that the great love between has ended Paul Bonolis e Sonia Bruganelli. The conductor and the entrepreneur choose irony to comment, in a post on her Instagram profile, the rumors about the end of their marriage launched by Dagospia according to which the official communication should take place in Verissimo over the weekend. Ironic, pungent, sharp: the reply… Look!

