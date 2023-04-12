Home World Rumors of breaking up Bonolis-Bruganelli, the ironic reply of the couple on social media
World

Rumors of breaking up Bonolis-Bruganelli, the ironic reply of the couple on social media

by admin
Rumors of breaking up Bonolis-Bruganelli, the ironic reply of the couple on social media

by mondopalermo.it – ​​6 seconds ago

It seems that the great love between has ended Paul Bonolis e Sonia Bruganelli. The conductor and the entrepreneur choose irony to comment, in a post on her Instagram profile, the rumors about the end of their marriage launched by Dagospia according to which the official communication should take place in Verissimo over the weekend. Ironic, pungent, sharp: the reply… Look!

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Rumours of the Bonolis-Bruganelli breakup, the couple’s ironic reply on social media – THE VIDEO appeared 6 seconds ago on the online newspaper mondopalermo.it”.

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  The Americas Summit refused to invite Cuba and other countries to criticize the President of Mexico: Why blatantly exclude other countries? _Xinhua Newspaper Network

You may also like

Paolo Bonolis and Sonia Bruganelli, «finished marriage». But...

Enric Ez gives us a dose of soul...

Milano Comics&Games 13 and 14 May 2023. At...

Video online of suspected beheading of POW sparks...

how can the red star be in the...

Bologna Market – Blitz in South America: 11...

Venice-Palermo, the sale of tickets for the Rosanero...

DHL package message scam | Info

Far East Film Festival 25

Operation Golden Orb. Everything you (don’t) know about...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy