Diego Martín Vázquez Departs as Coach of Honduran National Team Following Disappointing Gold Cup Performance

Title: Argentine Coach Diego Martín Vázquez Steps Down as Honduras National Team Coach after Early Gold Cup Elimination

Date: July 2, 2023

Diego Martín Vázquez, the Argentine coach, has ended his tenure as the coach of the Honduran National Team after a disappointing performance in the 2023 Gold Cup. Despite a 2-1 victory against Haiti, Honduras was eliminated from the tournament in the group stage. This early exit marked the fourth time in history that Honduras failed to advance past the first phase of the competition.

The Honduran team’s underwhelming campaign began with a 4-0 loss to Mexico, followed by a 1-1 draw against Qatar. Although they managed to secure four points in the group stage, it was not enough to secure a spot in the knockout stage. This failure ultimately led to the departure of Diego Vázquez as the head coach of the national team. His contract, set to expire in July, will not be renewed by the National Football Federation of Honduras (Fenafuth).

Diego Vázquez will present his Gold Cup evaluation report to Fenafuth this week, which will encompass his one-year period as coach since signing the contract in July 2022. Pedro Troglio, Jorge Luis Pinto, and Alexander Guimaraes are among the names being considered by Fenafuth as potential replacements. Fans have expressed their desire for Reinaldo Rueda, according to surveys conducted by DIEZ.

Looking ahead, Honduras will participate in the Concacaf Nations League starting in September, with qualification for the 2024 Copa América at stake. In the following year, they will compete in the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in North America.

During Diego Vázquez’s tenure, the Honduran National Team only managed five wins out of 13 games, with two draws and six losses. They scored 11 goals but conceded 19. The Vázquez era began promisingly with victories against Canada and Curaçao, but subsequent defeats against Curacao and Argentina raised questions about the coach’s future. The team’s performance in the Gold Cup was marred by notable absences, injuries, and a lack of leadership within the squad.

Diego Vázquez’s departure ends a four-game winless streak for Honduras. The most frequently used tactical system during his tenure was 4-4-2, followed by four games with a defensive line consisting of five defenders.

As Honduras reflects on this early elimination from the Gold Cup, the search for a new coach begins, with hopes of reenergizing the national team for future competitions.

