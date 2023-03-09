Original Title: Ding Hao beat Fan Tingyu in the top 16 of the Tianyuan Competition

On March 9, the 37th “Tongli Cup” China Tianyuan Tournament round of 16 ended at the Chinese Chess Academy. In the focus match, Ding Hao defeated Fan Tingyu, Dang Yifei defeated Tan Xiao, and Jiang Qirun defeated Shi Yue. Yikeweiqi brings you wonderful live broadcast.

Top 16 of Tongli Cup Tianyuan Competition (12:30)

Upper half:

Jiang Qirun beat Shi Yue

Fan Tingyu loses to Ding Hao (mushroom live video)

Dang Yifei beats Tan Xiao

Li Weiqing lost Xie Ke

Lower half:

Tuo Jiaxi wins Zhong Wenjing (soft) (live video)

Chen Xian laughed repeatedly

Zhao Chenyu wins Xie Erhao

Gu Zihao Sheng Wang Zejin

After Ke Jie and Li Xuanhao were eliminated, Ding Hao and Fan Tingyu had the highest average rating and so on. Fan Tingyu, who had just won the Southwest Chess Championship, did not take advantage of Ding Hao who was holding black in this game. Although several lonely moves were stable, the power in the center of the black chess was getting stronger and stronger. In the end, Ding Hao won by 1 and 3/4 points, rewriting his record against Fan Tingyu to 5 wins and 8 losses.

Jiang Qirun, who eliminated Ke Jie in the top 32, continued to play bravely in this round. Facing the world champion Shi Yue, who is famous for his dragon slaying, Jiang Qirun showed the superb strength of the author of “Slaying the Dragon”. Facing white’s central charge, Shi Yue had doubts about how to deal with it. He was entangled by white and had to give up a piece of chess. In the end, Jiang Qirun fought more and more courageously, and wiped out the continuous black chess pieces at the top, winning the game.

In the other rounds, Dang Yifei defeated Tan Xiao in the middle game with white; Li Weiqing lost to Xie Ke; Tuo Jiaxi defeated Zhong Wenjing with white; Chen Xian lost to Lian Xiao; Zhao Chenyu defeated Xie Erhao with black;

Tomorrow at 12:30, the top 8 will continue to be held at the Chinese Chess Academy, Jiang Qirun VS Ding Hao, Dang Yifei VS Xie Ke, Tuo Jiaxi VS Lian Xiao, Zhao Chenyu VS Gu Zihao, stay tuned for live reports from Yike Weiqi.

On-site pictures (Li Xinzhou)

Xie Erhao VS Zhao Chenyu

Zhong Wenjing VS Tuo Jiaxi

Lian Xiao VS Chen Xian

Dang Yifei VS Tan Xiao

Ding Hao VS Fan Tingyu

Xie Ke VS Li Weiqing

Jiang Qirun VS Shi Yue

Gu Zihao VS Wang Zejin

The competition is divided into three phases: the main competition, the main competition and the challenge competition. The competition and competition will be held in Beijing from March 7th to 13th, and the challenge competition will be held in Tongli, Jiangsu Province in mid-April this year.

The prize money for the champion of the Tianyuan Competition is 400,000 yuan, and the prize money for the runner-up is 200,000 yuan (both in RMB and before tax).

(Evil Sword)Return to Sohu to see more





Editor: