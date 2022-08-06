Original title: Ding Junhui starts the new season and points to the 15th ranking champion

Chinese snooker star Ding Junhui will start his new season and attack the 15th ranking championship.

On the evening of August 4, Ding Junhui posted a picture of his daughter’s birthday in advance on his personal social media, and said: “Dad has withdrawn, see you next year!”

The 2022 British Open Snooker will start the qualifying match on August 9, which is Ding Junhui’s first match in the new season. Ding Junhui returned to China and missed the first two games of the 2022-2023 season (Champions League and European Masters qualifying matches) after a round trip in the World Snooker Championships in April this year.

The 2022 British Open snooker qualifying matches will be played from August 9 to 14 local time. All 128 players participating in the competition will play a qualifying round, and the winner will enter the main competition. Ding Junhui will make his debut in the new season on the evening of the 10th, Beijing time, against the little-known Oliver Lines, and it will be no problem to advance to the main game. The British Open main draw will be held from September 26 to October 2 local time.

Subsequently, Ding Junhui will participate in the qualifying rounds of the Snooker Northern Ireland Open from August 23 to 28. A few days ago, the signing of the event has been released. The top 16 players in the world have signed up for the first time this season. Ding Junhui will encounter the 43-year-old “Captain” Ali Carter. This “World Championship runner-up derby” has also become a Northern Ireland Open A highlight of the qualifying round. The Northern Ireland Open main draw will be played from October 16 to 23.

The Northern Ireland Open once left Ding Junhui’s highlight moment. In 2006, Ding Junhui, who was only 19 years old, won his third ranking championship in the event, becoming the second player in snooker history to win three ranking championships before the age of 20. But now, the Chinese billiard leader has fallen into a long-term slump. After winning the 14th ranking championship at the 2019 British Championships, he not only missed the top ranking in the rankings in the past three years, but also repeatedly in the rankings. Early exits in different competitions. At present, the “Billiard Prodigy” who once topped the list has dropped to 34th in the world ranking.

At the 2022 China Taiwan Association Cup-National Snooker Team Championship, which ended in early July, Ding Junhui and the Shaanxi team led by European Masters champion Fan Zhengyi won the championship. In this event, Ding Junhui’s state has rebounded, which makes people look forward to his 15th ranking championship in the new season.