Home » Dispute over PGA and LIV overshadows anticipation
Sports

Dispute over PGA and LIV overshadows anticipation

by admin
Dispute over PGA and LIV overshadows anticipation


At a loss: golf pro Matt Fitzpatrick
Image: EPA

Despite the surprising agreement between the PGA Tour and Saudi series LIV Golf, the issue is eclipsing even the US Open. The players are confused. And a German wedges against his colleagues.

Dhe US Open have moved from the east coast, from Brookline, a suburb of Boston, to the west coast between the skyscrapers of Los Angeles for the 123rd edition. But at the Los Angeles Country Club, one of the most exclusive golf clubs in the United States, one thing hasn’t changed.

Just like a year ago, when the competition series LIV Golf, financed by the Saudi Arabian State Fund (PIF), held its first invitational tournament in southern England just before the third major of the year, the player press conferences turned around before the start of the first round on Thursday everything about the uncertain future of professional golf.

See also  How to maintain resilience and vitality in 2022 when China's foreign trade volume exceeds US$6 trillion for the first time? |USD|Competitiveness|Import and Export_Sina Technology_Sina.com

You may also like

Women’s World Cup 2023: Agreement with FIFA –...

Brutal Sundays – The commemorative statue of Gallardo...

The breaststroke is the most underrated swimming style

Councilors Caruso and Lucente present at the start...

Chess: Armageddon Series with Vincent Keymer live at...

5 false myths about food and diets, to...

NBA Draft 2023: 19 players invited to the...

The most important information about the Special Olympics...

Injury Vlahovic, the Juve striker leaves the retreat...

The man in the jacket, the rent racket,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy