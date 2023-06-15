Dispute over PGA and LIV overshadows anticipation

Despite the surprising agreement between the PGA Tour and Saudi series LIV Golf, the issue is eclipsing even the US Open. The players are confused. And a German wedges against his colleagues.

Dhe US Open have moved from the east coast, from Brookline, a suburb of Boston, to the west coast between the skyscrapers of Los Angeles for the 123rd edition. But at the Los Angeles Country Club, one of the most exclusive golf clubs in the United States, one thing hasn’t changed.

Just like a year ago, when the competition series LIV Golf, financed by the Saudi Arabian State Fund (PIF), held its first invitational tournament in southern England just before the third major of the year, the player press conferences turned around before the start of the first round on Thursday everything about the uncertain future of professional golf.