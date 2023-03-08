The little sister of the European Champion Mujinga Kambundji starts at the European Indoor Championships as a medal candidate. She learned early on where to get the best input.

She was still an outsider then: Ditaji Kambundji celebrates bronze at the 2022 European Championships in Munich. Georgios Kefalas / Keystone

Talent. The term comes quickly to hand when young athletes make it into the elite. If they have older, more successful siblings, people like to whisper: “She’s supposed to be even more talented than . . .» It was the same for Ditaji Kambundji when, aged 17, she won bronze at the European Youth Olympic Festival in 2019 – the year her sister Mujinga, who was ten years older, sprinted onto the podium at the World Championships in Doha.