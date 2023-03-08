The little sister of the European Champion Mujinga Kambundji starts at the European Indoor Championships as a medal candidate. She learned early on where to get the best input.
Talent. The term comes quickly to hand when young athletes make it into the elite. If they have older, more successful siblings, people like to whisper: “She’s supposed to be even more talented than . . .» It was the same for Ditaji Kambundji when, aged 17, she won bronze at the European Youth Olympic Festival in 2019 – the year her sister Mujinga, who was ten years older, sprinted onto the podium at the World Championships in Doha.