The soccer World Cup 2026 in Canada, USA and Mexico will be even bigger than planned. Fifa decided to change the format.

World Cup 2022: Fifa President Gianni Infantino hands over the World Cup trophy to Argentina’s captain Lionel Messi. In 2026, 48 nations will fight for the trophy. Manu Fernandez / AP

More games and a longer tournament: The 2026 World Cup should be gigantic. The finals, which will take place in the USA, Canada and Mexico, will see 104 games kick off for the first time. That’s 40 more than at the previous World Cups since 1998. FIFA decided that during a meeting in Kigali on Tuesday.