Third away win of the season for Panathinaikos, who beat ASVEL 82-86.

Lee among the protagonists with 14 points, 4 assists and 8 fouls drawn, Bacon puts 13 with 6 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals, while Williams finishes with 13 points.

For the hosts there are 13 points, 12 rebounds and 7 fouls suffered by Fall, De Colo scores 12 points and distributes 7 assists.