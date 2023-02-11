Home Sports Djokovic and the video of the bottle with pizzino that comes to him from the box – Corriere TV
Djokovic and the video of the bottle with pizzino that comes to him from the box

Djokovic and the video of the bottle with pizzino that comes to him from the box

The gesture during the second round match against Couacaud: an operation bordering on the new tournament regulations

During the match in the second round of the Australian Open against the French Couacaud, from Djokovic’s box they deliver a water bottle to the ATP supervisor which leads her to the Serbian tennis player. Attached to the bottle, a note with a message that the champion reads before returning to the field.

January 23, 2023 – Updated January 23, 2023 , 6:34 pm

