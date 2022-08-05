The presence of the multiple Grand Slam champion in Flushing Meadows hangs by a thread: Republican MPs Claudia Tenney and Louie Gohmert ask the President of the United States for an exemption to allow him to enter the country

First the fans with a petition, then the colleagues and now also the politics are in favor of the entry of Novak Djokovic in the United States on the occasion of the last Grand Slam of the season, the US Open. The Serb, not vaccinated and who was unable to take part in the Australian Open at the beginning of the year, will not be able to participate in the swing events on concrete at the moment due to the containment measures against the spread of Covid-19 in force in the United States. and Canadian. A complex situation that is now almost compromised for Nole, who will only have to hope for a special exemption to set foot in the States.

THE REQUEST — In this regard, two members of Congress addressed the Biden administration through an official act: Republicans Claudia Tenney and Louie Gohmert, who asked to authorize the landing of the Serb (and other unvaccinated international players) in New York. in view of the Grand Slam which will be held in about three weeks. “Preventing great athletes like 21-time Slam Champion Novak Djokovic from competing in high-profile events reduces their vital economic and diplomatic importance, without there being a tangible benefit to public health“, reads the shared document. on social media by the two politicians and addressed to Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Tenney then added in a Twitter comment: “Biden’s international travel regulations are about control and politics, not public health.” To take part in the tournament, in fact, it is not necessary to vaccinate the players with the American passport (even the non-vaccinated public will be able to attend the matches), however the rules for international travelers are very different and the situation could change only in case in which President Joe Biden recognized Nole as the “National Interest Exemption”. See also Us Open, Berrettini in the quarter-finals: is Djokovic now there?

SUPPORT — Siding on Djokovic’s side in recent weeks, several colleagues from the world of tennis and beyond, such as the CEO of the website The Babylon Seth Dillon, who tweeted: “Is there any active tennis player who urges the United States to let Novak Djokovic play or not?”. To answer in a clear and immediate way was one of the most important representatives of the stars and stripes tennis John Isner, who replied on the same social network: “It is complete madness, it is absurd that Nole cannot compete”. Even Tennys Sandgren, an American who is not vaccinated but who will be able to play the tournament, expressed himself on the question: “It is a shame that Usta does not fight for Djokovic to be given the exemption. I can play and he can’t? Ridiculous”.

NOTHING MONTREAL — After his absence at the Masters 1000 in Montreal (staged from 8 to 14 August), Novak Djokvoic continues to train on hard courts despite everything, hoping to be able to take part in the US Open at the last minute. Just last week he shared on social media images in which he prepares for the surface change, after archiving the season on grass with the success of Wimbledon: “I’m preparing as if I could compete” – he wrote on Instagram – “while I wait for to know if there will be opportunities for me to travel to the US. Fingers crossed! I am grateful to see that there are so many people interested in my path in tennis so passionately and who want to see me compete. Thanks for the many messages of support. ” . Pending further developments, Djokovic is still enrolled in the events in Cincinnati and New York. See also US Open: Djokovic beat Grikespe 3-0 and broke into the top 32 for 16 consecutive times

