Among the measures included in the 17 billion package approved by the government, some concern bonuses. The social bonus for electricity and gas is strengthened; the 200 euro one will go to those who did not have it in July, including sports collaborators; the funds for the psychologist bonus and for that for transport passes are “replenished”. Finally, the figure of the expert teacher is introduced: he will earn 5,650 euros more with an annual check ad personam. The “expert” professors cannot be more than 8 thousand and will be selected from among tenured teachers who have passed three consecutive training courses. On the other hand, the dowry for 2022 of the single allowance for children undergoes a reduction (of 630 million based on the monitoring of applications received).

The next steps

Now the Aid bis decree is expected in the Gazzetta as early as the weekend, then in September it will arrive in Parliament. The parties have pledged not to submit amendments to ensure a quick conversion and keep the new aid safe from the election campaign. It will be seen at the reopening of the Chambers.

Enhanced social bonus

The number of recipients of the social bonus for electricity and gas is also expanding for the fourth quarter of the year. This is a discount on the bill for families in conditions of economic and physical hardship. Once the final price of electricity and gas has been fixed, it will be up to Arera to establish the amount of the checks to minimize the effect of the increases for the holders of the subsidy (in the previous decree, the budget of the executive was equal to 116 million , which were added to 518 million of residual funds).

Bonus 200 euros per excluded

The one-off bonus arrived in July is now also recognized to workers with an employment relationship in place in July 2022 who have not benefited from the indemnity so far, as they are affected by events with full notional contribution coverage by INPS. The indemnity will be paid, automatically, through the employers, in the salary paid in October 2022, subject to the employee’s declaration that he has not benefited from the indemnity and that he has been the recipient of events with full notional contribution coverage from ‘Inps. With 38 million euros the bonus, according to the draft of the decree entering the council of ministers, will go to an audience made up of seasonal, precarious, redundant workers with zero hours, workers on maternity leave. Most of the resources (30 million) are destined to provide a one-off payment to sports collaborators automatically by Sport e Salute Spa. Finally, the Fund for the support of the self-employed increases by 100 million in 2022.

Psychologist bonus, funds rise to 25 million

The resources available for the psychologist bonus rise to 25 million: according to what has been learned, during the Council of Ministers that approved the bis aid decree, the additional funds increased from the 5 million initially foreseen to 15 million, which go to add to the 10 million allocated when the measure was introduced. Support is granted to those who have an ISEE that does not exceed 50 thousand euros. The deadline for applications is October 24th.