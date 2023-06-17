Juventus, Pogba: ‘More difficult season, injuries due to mental issues’

The midfielder told the French magazine View: “Last season was the most difficult of my career, I took 10 years in seven months. When you don’t feel good in your mind, your body follows you, that’s why I had all those injuries”

Full stop. Paul Pogba is ready to restart after one season, that of his return to Juventus, who practically never saw him on the pitch (only 10 matches, for a total of 161′ on the pitch) due to a long series of injuries. “What happened last year was the biggest test of my life. These last few months have made me grow enormously and have made me understand many things about life. I took ten years in seven months”, Paul Pogba admitted in an interview with the French magazine View. The Juventus midfielder added. “When you are not well in the head, the body follows you: the basis of everything that has happened has been the head. It was the hardest season of my career, the biggest test of my life.”

“It was the most difficult season, but I understood the really important things” A decidedly complicated year but which, according to Pogba’s words, will be very useful for his future. “Was it the most difficult season? Yes, just changing teams. Coming back here, to Juventus. The injuries. The non-sporting problems. After overcoming all this, it will be my greatest victory. Here’s how I see it: when you overcome this, you are ready for anything”. Hard experiences, but which will be useful in the future: “I learned that the important things for me were health, playing football, family and really focusing on that. Returning to the field in good health is important for everyone and especially for us athletes. My body is my work tool and the greatest luxury you can have in life is health“, the words of the Frenchman. read also Pogba: “Tough year, I’ll do everything to get back to the top”

“I chose Juve again for all the love I received” Pogba explains the reasons that prompted him to return to Juventus last summer: “When I left United for the first time, I arrived at Juventus and I learned a lot, but I returned to Manchester because I hadn’t finished my job there, I didn’t we had won the Premier League. Why back to Juventus? Because it’s the club that made me push further, the love I received here I didn’t get in Manchester”concluded the French midfielder. See also Udinese-Roma 4-0: goals from Udogie, Samardzic, Pereyra and Lovric

A league Abraham, Chiesa, Milinkovic: the most devalued With the update of the market values ​​of the Transfermarkt portal, we find three players who share the first place of the most devalued (compared to March 2023). All three suffered a loss of 10 million in valuation: many of the big names (and players of the big names) in the absolute top 20 20) DECREASE OF 3 MILLION MARCELO BROZOVIC (Inter, current value 25 million)

(Inter, current value 25 million) HIRVING LOZANO (Napoli, 25 million)

(Napoli, 25 million) TANGUY PLAYING (Napoli, 22 million)

(Napoli, 22 million) NIKOLA VLASIC (Torino, 17 mln)

(Torino, 17 mln) ROBIN GOING (Inter, 15 mln)

(Inter, 15 mln) CIRO IMMOBILE (Lazio, 15 million)

(Lazio, 15 million) WEIGHT DJIMSIT (Atalanta, 10 million)

(Atalanta, 10 million) WIJCIECH SZCZESNY (Juventus, 10 million)

(Juventus, 10 million) GERARD DEULOFEU (Udinese, 10 million)

(Udinese, 10 million) LUIS MURIEL (Atalanta, 5 million)

(Atalanta, 5 million) TIME MARCO FERRARI (Sassuolo, 2 million) 17) FLORIAN THAUVIN (Udinese) Impairment: -4 million

Current value: 3.5 million 17) BEFORE REBIC (Milan) Impairment: -4 million

Current value: 6 million