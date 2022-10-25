Nole wants to return to play in Melbourne and her lawyers are already at work. The Serbian also confirmed that he will be present both at the Masters 1000 in Paris, starting next Monday, and at the ATP Finals in Turin (13-20 November)

“Let’s say that 2022 has been an interesting, strange year, but I have learned a lot from difficult situations. A lesson about myself and about life, about how to behave in the world. Especially that of tennis ”. It is a freewheeling Novak Djokovic, even a little “belligerent”, the one who speaks to the Sportal portal. The Serbian champion has drawn up the balance of a very special year for him. The covid, the vaccine, the inability to play in Australia with a lot of trial and expulsion, the ban on entering the United States, the win without points at Wimbledon and the many, many controversies (but also many words of support) for the behaviors of him. All this hurt Djokovic, but it was also fuel for his eternal competitive fire, for his insatiable competitive hunger. “I can say, however, that I have never offended anyone and have never been disrespectful in any way. I just showed how important it is that everyone has the right to have a free choice, ”said the 21-time slam winner.

Season — Now, the season is winding down but Nole wants to be there all the way and has announced that she will be present both at the Masters 1000 in Paris, starting next Monday, and at the ATP Finals in Turin (13-20 November), the latest goals of her ” unusual and rather complicated season. “” I feel good, the last two tournaments, in Astana and Tel Aviv, and the titles won have increased my levels of confidence and motivation “, underlined the Serbian, who this year only played nine tournaments. The victory in Astana qualified him for Turin, where the eight best players of the season will meet. “It is natural and normal, when you win, to want to play more and continue a series of victories – says Djokovic -. So I hope to be able to end this season in the best way. ” See also Djokovic, the top 10 of the 1001 triumphs

A Melbourne — Regarding his presence in Melbourne, the Serbian appeared confident but much more cautious than before (speaking of lessons learned…): “There are positive signs, but nothing official yet. I am in contact with my lawyers in Australia, who in turn are in contact with the authorities dealing with my case. I hope to have an answer in the coming weeks, any answer that is positive or negative – says Nole -. Sure I’d like to go there. I got over what happened at the beginning of the year, I just want to play tennis because that’s what I do best. Australia has always been the place where I played my best tennis, the results speak for themselves. I am always super motivated, this year even more. I really hope a positive response will arrive ”. And about the future, Djokovic has no doubts and launches his challenge to the “next gen”, from Alcaraz to Sinner: “I love this sport, every day there is a new challenge. The young stars have now arrived, they are hungry for victories and it is something that gives me extra motivation to keep fighting ”. In short, anyone who thinks they have already taken his place is warned.

25 October – 17:53

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

