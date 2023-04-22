Djokovic defeated in Banja Luka: the elbow injury is felt. The next tournaments on red clay are in doubt

Novak Djokovic he is not yet in top form and proof of this was the defeat in the quarterfinals of the ATP 250 by Banja Luka, Bosnia, tournament owned and operated by his family. The champion was beaten two sets to zero by his compatriot Dusan Lajovic, with the score 6-4, 7-6 (8-6) after two hours and 25 minutes. The nervousness of the number 1 in the ATP ranking was quite evident, as evidenced by the throwing of the racket in the stands: during the tie-break of the second set, ahead 6-3, he recovered 8-6, throwing away the opportunity to get the match back on track.

Among the causes of the non-optimal psychological condition there is certainly an elbow injury, which seems to be more serious than expected and does not allow him to play at his usual levels. Djokovic, who has to defend his position as number 1 in the Rankings, will now try to recharge his batteries in view of the upcoming clay court tournaments. Madrid, Rome and especially Paris. In order to play Roland Garros in the best possible physical shape, Nole could sacrifice at least one of the two Masters 1000 and wait for the elbow to heal completely.