Literary news at the Bogota International Book Fair

The Bogotá International Book Fair will go until May 2 with a wide literary proposal that ranges from novels, children’s, personal improvement, fictional stories and biographies.

One of the novelties is the Colombia Pavilion, where the Ministry of Culture has an institutional stand with the theme “Roots”, to highlight literature as the axis of values, ideas and customs, with special emphasis on indigenous peoples and the native languages ​​of the country.

In this sense, the Ten-Year Plan for Native Languages ​​will be highlighted, which seeks to protect and prevent the extinction of 65 indigenous languages, two Creoles (Palenquera and Creole) and one Romanesque spoken by the Gypsy or Rom people.

Linguistic diversity

In this way, pedagogy will be carried out on the linguistic diversity of our country to avoid the weakening of the orality of the peoples and to promote strategies to make the diversity of languages ​​visible through music, song, stories and poetry in their own language. .

“The Ministry is present in the activities of the sector. The Ten-Year Plan for Native Languages ​​will be the protagonist at our stand. We know the large team that this fair allows, such as booksellers, readers, editors, translators. Thank you very much and I wish all of us a happy and very fruitful fair”, said Adriana Martínez-Villalba, director of the National Library.

In addition to the literary events of 2023, with the 100th anniversary of the birth of the writers Álvaro Mutis and Manuel Mejía, the 100th anniversary of the death of the writer Julio Flórez is commemorated.

Additionally, the Ministry of Culture has more than 50 events (discussions, presentation of bibliographic news and workshops to promote reading) for the whole family. At the stand, visitors will find an ideal place to learn about the Ministry’s projects and participate in activities aimed at all ages. In alliance with the Colombian Book Chamber, there will be special slots such as “Indigenous Literature”, “Children’s and Youth Literature” and “Words for Reconciliation”.

irrevagant expression

On the other hand, Adrián Gómez, director of the Expression workshop Irrevagante, belonging to Red Relata, will direct a writing workshop where he guides the construction of an unpublished text of poetry through multiple synesthesia exercises and the use of literary figures.

Likewise, we will develop activities that will allow us to get closer to the history of the colonial period in Colombia through playful activities.

There will also be talks about Colombian Cultural Heritage, the importance of culture in the construction of peace and the winners of the National Incentive Program Awards will be presented.

News from Caro and Cuervo

The Instituto Caro y Cuervo brings a very varied program for this year, among which is the presentation of the novelties of the ICC publishing label, a space in which we will present the new director, Dr. Medófilo Medina, and the coordinator of the publishing label Johana Forero, who joined the team this year. One of our box office events will be the presentation of the book by Daniel Samper Pizano titled three times Quevedo.

There are five editorial novelties that the ICC brings for this year: Three times Quevedo. Love poems, metaphysical and humorousby Daniel Samper Pizano; Lexicon of food in everyday lifean editorial project in which Nancy Rozo Melo and María Bernarda Espejo Olaya were academic editors; Enciso’s Notebook (CA. 1701), by Carmen Millán, who was at the forefront of the academic coordination of the book – co-authored with Margarita Valencia, Óscar Torres, Héctor Luis Pineda and with the work of Mábel López Jerez, in charge of the paleography.

The National Center for the Arts

From the Palace of Fine Arts in Mexico City comes the iconic musical group that accompanies the Ballet Folklórico de México by Amalia Hernández. Considered the longest united and current mariachi with the largest repertoire in the country, he has the honor of having worked with all the artists of the Golden Age of traditional music, such as: Lola Beltrán, Miguel Aceves, La Tariácuri and Vicente Fernández, among others. The concert will be held on April 30 in the square of the National Center for the Arts (CNA), connecting Mexico and its sound tradition with the Historic Center of Bogotá.

The same April 30 night is the open invitation to get to know Mexico through the history of its culture, its music and its art, with a wide repertoire of choreographies. The Ballet Folkórico de México led by Amalia Hernández is presented at the Teatro Colón, with a performance of live traditional music and dance that combines the richness of Mexican indigenous traditions with Spanish ones.

Drewpolis Art to the KY

Idartes invites all citizens to support the work of the city’s public space artists present at the Fair. This year those attending the Bogotá International Book Fair (FILBo) will be able to access the innovative proposals of plastic artists from the public space who will be making live portraits, drawings, illustrations and caricatures with the management of various techniques and the use of various materials such as pencils, charcoal, pastels, watercolors, oils and acrylics, among others.

This will be in the Corferias Design and Cartoon Pavilion with Dibujópolis Arte a la KY, an initiative of the District Institute of Arts (Idartes) that seeks to make visible the artistic practices that take place in the streets of the city. Twenty artists from the public space participate, including cartoonists, caricaturists and human statues.

Juan Carlos Contreras presents realistic caricatures keeping the physical proportions of people. Ronal José Herrera is making portraits that can emanate emotion and feeling. Jesús Norberto López has caricatures made with his own technique that he has improved over the years. Carlos Andrés Bernal works on wooden altarpieces that enhance his work. And Andrea Paola Durán makes drawing proposals in color or in black and white in just 15 minutes.