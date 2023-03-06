Home Sports Djokovic has to cancel for Indian Wells
Sports

Djokovic has to cancel for Indian Wells

by admin
Djokovic has to cancel for Indian Wells

Tennis star Novak Djokovic will not take part in the Masters tournament in Indian Wells. The world number one from Serbia had withdrawn from the competition, the organizers announced on Sunday evening (local time).

A reason was not given – but Djokovic should not have received a special permit to enter the USA due to his missing coronavirus vaccination.

Reuters/Rula Rouhana

The 35-year-old did not play in Indian Wells last year because he has not been vaccinated against the corona virus and vaccination is a prerequisite for entering the USA. That is why Djokovic recently applied for an exemption for the tournaments in Indian Wells and Miami. The coronavirus restrictions are not likely to be lifted until May.

The tournament in the US state of California begins on Monday with qualification. Dominic Thiem is in the main draw through a wildcard, Djokovic is replaced by Georgian Nikolos Basilashvili.

See also  Potatoes in the diet of those who play sports

You may also like

The madness of Kean, sent off after 40...

George lost 28+8 lore to kill the Clippers...

Consequences of a suspicious match: clearly fixed, we...

NBA, case Ja Morant: the word of coach...

Allegri “Kean made a mistake, he put us...

Novak Djokovic withdraws from Indian Wells because of...

“I had to fight and justify myself twice...

Ceccarelli, the secrets behind the victories. How much...

GLOSA: In Eden, she is confident. Outside, however,...

No timetable for Ja Morant’s return during ‘healing...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy