Djokovic: My goal has always been the same

In Tel Aviv, Djokovic won four straight games without dropping a set to claim his first hardcourt tour title of the season, albeit an ATP250 event. But Djokovic said after the game: My goal is always the same, that is to win the championship!

Djokovic said: “It was a great and positive win. Cilic is one of my best friends on the tour, we have known each other for many years and it was never easy to play against him, Because I have a lot of respect for him and love him as a person, but we are both pros and we all want to win games.”

“It’s true that every event has its own level of importance, but my goal is still to win the title, no matter where it is. I’m very happy to have my team and it prepares me to compete for trophies. “I had a lot of great moments this week, and of course one of them was winning a championship. It was great to play, and it was great to play with some kids the other day. It’s no different in Israel. It’s been almost 15 years since the Davis Cup, so it’s been an amazing experience.”

“I haven’t played an official game for almost three months, so not dropping a set this week is an extra motivation for me, especially since the fans are so nice to me, so support me, I’m going with a huge confidence Get into next week’s game.”

Finally, Djokovic also talked about something deeper, “Over the years, I’ve been looking for something that works for me every day, that can improve me physically and mentally. The way. Because every season is different, the conditions are different. Everything affects your mind and your ability to compete at these levels, so concentration is a must for me.”

“I just want to focus completely on tennis, everything is about arranging my tennis around all the changing factors, that’s what keeps me calm and balanced before each game, and I’m a big believer in that Pre-game preparation and preparation because what happens to you affects how you perform on the court. There is no single recipe for success, there are several factors working together, but the key is to work with the right team and focus on Improve, and always be open to new ways of working.” (Amber)

