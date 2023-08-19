Djokovic plays tennis with the kids on the street on vacation. Two benches as a network – breaking latest news

by Lorenzo Nicolao

The Serbian legend spent a few days in Korcula, Croatia in July, giving the little fans an unforgettable moment

Two benches as a net, an improvised field in the streets of Korcula, Croatia. Novak Djokovic is one of the strongest tennis players in history, the most successful by number of Grand Slams, but his many successes didn’t stop him from picking up the racket even on vacation and exchanging a few balls with a group of little fans. The photos began to circulate on the net in the days in which the 36-year-old Serbian is already busy with the Cincinnati Master 1000. The images show the champion enjoying himself, while he congratulates the boys or busy sending the ball over the net, or rather, beyond the benches. The occasion during a holiday period of the tennis player in Croatia with his wife Jelena and children Stefan and Tara.

On the steps, right in front of the entrance to a church, many children gathered to see the deeds of the champion live, who in flip flops, shorts and bare torso didn’t give up on challenging the boys. The current number two in the world, who boasts 23 Grand Slam titles on his bulletin board, thus proves to be a champion also in humility, giving young fans an unforgettable moment during a rest period. A little tennis lesson on the street, but no less magical than in noble contexts such as the Wimbledon or Roland Garros courts.

However, the Serbian didn’t have too much time to play friendly with his fans, since within a few days he flew to the United States, precisely to Ohio, to try to win the Cincinnati trophy. During the night Djokovic will be engaged in the semifinals with the German Alexander Zverev, to try to return to the final. On the other side of the board, the new Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz and the Pole Hubert Hurkacz.

