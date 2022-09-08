The anonymous test in Salzburg of the Belgian baby phenomenon, not used to working a lot on tactics as it usually happens in Italy, has opened a crack in the enthusiasm that has accompanied him since he arrived at Milan: give him time, the class is crystal clear
Two games, albeit important, a bit like this and doubts have already begun, the distinctions, the “good, but …” on Charles De Ketelaere, the most important purchase, from a technical and economic point of view, of the AC Milan summer. Against Inter and Salzburg, the new Milan attacking midfielder had less impact than anyone could have predicted or hoped for.