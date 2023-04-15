Home » Summary of the first round of the UEFA Champions League 14 final: Real Madrid and Manchester City win the Milan duo and Bayern are defeated.
Summary of the first round of the UEFA Champions League 14 final: Real Madrid and Manchester City win the Milan duo and Bayern are defeated.

Summary of the first round of the UEFA Champions League 14 final: Real Madrid and Manchester City win the Milan duo and Bayern are defeated.

Original title: Champions League 14 final first round overview: Real Madrid and Manchester City win Milan duo Kai Bayern defeat

On April 13, Beijing time, the first round of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals was over. Manchester City, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, and AC Milan won one after another. A week later, the second round will start, and the final winner of the two rounds will enter the semi-finals.

Manchester City 3-0 Bayern

Manchester City beat Bayern 3-0 at home, and the promotion advantage is obvious. In the 27th minute, Seat B made a cross from the right, Rodri dunked Musiala, and blasted into the world wave with his left foot from the top of the arc, 1-0!

In the 70th minute, Upamecano made a mistake in the backcourt, Glarish stole the ball, Harland made a cross, and Seat B scored with a header, 2-0! In the 76th minute, Stones headed the ball and Harland scored with a shovel, 3-0! He also broke the historical scoring record for a Premier League player in a single season.

Benfica 0-2 Inter Milan

Inter Milan beat Benfica 2-0 away and took advantage of the promotion. In the 51st minute, Bastoni made a cross from the left, and Barrera scored with a header, breaking the deadlock, 1-0! In the 80th minute, Lukaku took a penalty kick and scored, 2-0! Completely seal the victory.

Real Madrid 2-0 Chelsea

Real Madrid beat Chelsea 2-0 at home. In the 21st minute, Carvajal picked a pass, Vinicius’ shot was saved, and Benzema shot an empty goal into the net, 1-0! In the 59th minute, Chilwell brought down the one-handed Rodrigo and was sent off with a red card!

See also  Aspen: Benzema is expected to renew his contract until 2024, when Real Madrid triggers Haaland’s departure clause – yqqlm

In the 75th minute, Venicius returned a pass, and Asensio scored with his left foot from the top of the arc, 2-0! Completely seal the victory.

AC Milan 1-0 Naples

AC Milan beat Naples 1-0 at home, Osimhen missed due to injury. In the 40th minute, Leo made a pass, Diaz slammed, and Bennacer volleyed with his left foot from the left side of the penalty area, breaking the deadlock, 1-0! In stoppage time in the first half, Kjaer hit the crossbar with a header! In the 74th minute, Anguiza turned two yellows and one red and was sent off.

second round time

April 19 at 3: Chelsea vs Real Madrid, Napoli vs AC Milan

April 20 at 3 o’clock: Bayern VS Manchester City, Inter Milan VS BenficaReturn to Sohu to see more

