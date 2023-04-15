diseases that can affect the plant

Roses are plants of remarkable beauty especially for the wide range of blooms they offer. But how to recognize plant diseases?

Roses are flat packed with symbolism. Their scent, together with the elegant corollas, form an incredibly fascinating combination to decorate outdoor spaces such as . Today we are talking not so much about the indisputable charm of rosaceae but about the possible diseases that unfortunately can easily come across. The roses, in fact, are subject to the attack of diseases and pests different.

However, parasites and fungal diseases are not the only dangers that roses encounter, many of their ailments are also due to nutritional deficiencies of specific care and attention. Let’s start by saying that the symptoms of malaise tend to manifest themselves mainly on the leaves of roses, the visible part of the plant. The latter factor allows timely intervention in the recovery of the plants.

Roses – pay attention to the leaves. Act now if they have these characteristics

So let’s talk about the symptoms that can appear on the leaves of the roses. Among the most common are the loss of color, the appearance of spots and yellowing. There discoloration of the leaves is often caused by errors made during the cultivation of the plant such as lack of fertilization, nutrients and minerals, water imbalances or incorrect sun exposure. The spots and yellowing, as well as abnormal greyish patinas, are instead a symptom of fungal attacks.

Particularly if the leaves have yellowish pustules or dark on the back, we are in the presence of the so-called “rust”. If they have yellow spots on the top and a white patina on the bottom, then your roses will have been affected by downy mildew. If the color you are interested in leaves it is instead a purplish-black, the infection is caused by the scab. All these infections fall under the fungal pathologies.