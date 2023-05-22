“Do you want to talk about football? I do not. There is a problem here»- Corriere TV

The outburst of the Blancos coach at the end of the match lost 1-0 against Valencia

(LaPresse) It is a Carlo Ancelotti furious the one who spoke at the end of the match between Valencia and its Real Madridlost 1-0 from the Merengues. But it was not the defeat that made the Italian coach angry but the serious incident of racism which saw the protagonist Vinicius, victim of racist insults throughout the course of the match.

“I don’t want to talk about football I want to talk about what happened, I think it’s more important than our defeat,” Ancelotti said after the match. “I’m very calm, but what happened today shouldn’t happen. That a stadium shouts “monkey” at a player and that a coach thinks of taking him off for that. There is something wrong in this championship”, vented the Italian coach who then explained that Vinicius did not want to continue.

“I told him it didn’t feel right because it wasn’t his fault, he was not the culprit. Having said that, we have a problem, that is, I don’t have it, but La Liga does. It was the whole stadium, not just one person, like on other occasions. In these cases the match must be stopped and I would have said so even if we had won 3-0,” Ancelotti commented. (LaPresse)