Nevado del Ruiz volcano: unstoppable expulsion of sulfur, steam and ash

WITHOUT indicating any decrease in its intense activity, which led to the orange alert being decreed on March 31, which remains, the Nevado del Ruiz volcano continues.

In the daily report delivered by the Colombian Geological Service, this Monday it is reported that although the fracturing of rock inside the volcanic edifice showed a decrease in the number of earthquakes, both seismic energy released, as well as the expulsion of water vapor, ash and sulfur dioxide degassing remains high, maintaining the pace of recent weeks.

Inside, the seismicity was located in the north, northeast, and southwest sectors of the volcano and in the Arenas crater, at a maximum distance of 6 km from it and at depths between 1 and 7 km, while the energetic activity measured with the indicator of fluids in its conduits was higher than that of the immediately previous day (Saturday), with a greater release of seismic energy and ash.

The latter continued to be expelled into the atmosphere, like sulfur -a product of its degassing- and water vapor, through the column that shows the intense activity of the Ruiz and whose maximum height reached 1,300 meters, measured from the top of the volcano.

This surface activity also evidenced that the dispersion of all those previously mentioned components varied from the northwest to the southwest and, occasionally, it was towards the northeast, due to the behavior of the winds.

The Colombian Geological Service reiterates that for all these indicators the orange alert is maintained, since the volcano is still very unstable. And although they vary from one day to the next, up or down in their activity, they continue within the high-risk traits. For now, nothing suggests that the alert level will decrease.